Peoria County Deputy Injured In I-74 Crash

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says one of his deputies was injured when a semi lost control on I-74 westbound between Kickapoo and Brimfield.

Asbell says Peoria County Deputy Christopher Polhemus was trying to get out of the way when the accident happened early Tuesday morning.

“After looking at his car, we’re very fortunate that (Polhemus) was outside of his vehicle, and managed to physically run away while the semi was coming toward him before impact,” Asbell said.

Asbell says Polhemus had to run through snow and a median to safety. He was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for minor injuries. He was treated and released.

Asbell reminds drivers to slow down when roads are extremely slick.

“Slow down. Honor Scott’s Law,” Asbell said. “Obviously, this was somewhat related to weather conditions. But, again it’s a teaching moment for all of us. Take your time, so you can get to your destination safely.”

“Scott’s Law” is a legal mandate requiring all Illinois drivers to, among other things, change lanes when approaching police or other emergency vehicles on the interstate. More commonly referred to as the “Move Over” law, Scott’s Law comes with strict penalties.

An Illinois State Trooper was also injured in the crash, but no information has been released on the trooper’s condition.