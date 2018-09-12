A man fatally struck by car near Bartonville Tuesday night has been identified.

Sean Juergens, 41, of Peoria was pronounced dead on arrival at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday.

Juergens had been struck by a car near the intersection of Route 24 and Mendenhall Road near Bartonville. The car immediately stopped and the driver called 911.

The Peoria County coroner says an autopsy revealed Juergens suffered multiple blunt force injuries and trauma. Toxicology results are pending.

The post Peoria County Pedestrian Fatality Identified appeared first on 1470 WMBD.