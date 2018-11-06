Peoria County Residents Getting Out To Vote

Peoria County voters have been showing up at the polls.

Executive Director of the Peoria County Election Commission, Tom Bride, says although he does not have figures yet on voter turnout, people have been in line to vote since early Tuesday morning.

“I think they’re busy in most places,” Bride said.

Of polling places he has visited, Bride says there has been a steady stream of people.

“Anecdotally, we seem to be pretty busy. I don’t know about lines, but we have people waiting 10-15 minutes to vote in places,” Bride said.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Bride says people who are still in line waiting to vote at that time will vote.

Complete local and national election coverage begins at 6:06 p.m. on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.