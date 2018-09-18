Peoria County Sheriff Warns Of Phone Scam

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

Sheriff Brian Asbell says some residents have received phone calls telling them they have criminal allegations against them, specifically warrants, and the caller is requesting money to resolve the issue.

Asbell says the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office will never call anyone to collect money over the phone. If you get such a phone call, it is a scam.

Anyone who gets such a phone call, or has questions about anything they come across that appears to be a scam, should contact the Peoria County Sheriff’s Investigative Division (309-697-7822).

