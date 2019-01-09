Peoria Discusses Changes In Video Gaming

(From 25 News)–At the council meeting Tuesday night, Peoria leaders heard a new proposal on video gaming machines that could change the game.

The question is whether bar and restaurant owners are ready for higher fees and license costs.

Currently in Peoria, businesses must operate for two years before they can get a license for video gaming and 80 percent of revenue has to come from food and beverage sales.

City Manager, Patrick Urich, said after those two years, food and beverage sales have to bring in 60 percent of revenue to keep that license.

“For the most part, I would say nine out of ten of our restaurants are complying with that […] but we have a handful who aren’t,” said Urich.

To make it easier on businesses, the city wants to change the percentage of food and beverage revenue based on the number of video gaming terminals a business has. For example, if an owner has four gaming machines, this means 40 percent of his or her revenue would have to come from food and beverage.

Dannette Rumsey has been a bar owner for 20 years and now owns Basket Case on Main Street. She said video gaming terminals are what keep most bars in business.

“These machines are […] the whole reason why I bought this bar in the first place, considering it’s a fun karaoke bar,” said Rumsey.

Rumsey added she earns around $800-$2,000 a week from the machines.

“Bar revenue has declined over the years. People just don’t go out as much as they used to,” stated Rumsey.

The fee per machine could increase from $500 to $1,000 per year for business owners.

“The taxes and fees just keep going up and it’s going to be like everything us. It’s going to take a lot of us down,” said Rumsey.

The changes would generate about $400,000 for the city per year and anyone caught in violation could pay a fee up to a thousand dollars.