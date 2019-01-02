Peoria Fire Department Adds 3 ALS Engine Companies

The Peoria Fire Department announced they have added three Advanced Life Support First Response Engine Companies.

E19 is located on Frostwood Parkway, E16 is located on Northmoor Road, and E10 that is located on Wisconsin join E1, E3, E4, E12, and E20 engine companies already on the force.

Each engine will have at least one certified fire/paramedic on hand to provide advanced life-saving assistance.

Assistant Chief Tony Ardis says they are thrilled.

“It gives the city’s residents that we respond to that much more care,” Ardis said.

The ALS engines provide pre-hospital care if Advanced Medical Transports have a slower response time due to an increased amount of calls. The ALS engine can step in and provide advanced life support medical care for the best chance of surviving a serious medical event.

Ardis says they hope to see more in the future.

“Anytime you can provide the highest level of care outside the hospital arena is a positive thing,” Ardis said.

Peoria Fire Department is partnering with Peoria Area Emergency Medical System Director Dr. Matt Jackson, CEO of Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) Andrew Rand and the AMT team.