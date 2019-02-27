Peoria Fire Leaves One Dead

A fire on Peoria’s South Side has claimed a life.

Peoria firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire the 1800 block of W. Kettelle Street around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from an open front door and an attic window.

One resident was found inside, taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where they died. The person’s identity has not been released.

It took firefighters roughly 20 minutes to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.