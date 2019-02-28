Peoria Fire Victim Identified

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died as a result of a fire in his home.

Crotchie Forrester, 65, was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday.

Peoria firefighters were called to the house at 1825 W. Kettelle around 11:46 p.m. Tuesday on a reported of a structure fire. Heavy smoke was seen coming from an open front door and the attic when they arrived.

Forrester was found unresponsive and not breathing by firefighters within minutes of their arrival.

Coroner Jamie Harwood says an autopsy revealed Forrester died of smoke inhalation. Forrester did suffer burns on his body, but those occurred after he died. Toxicology results are pending.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.