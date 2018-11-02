Peoria Firefighters Concerned About Proposed Cuts

(From 25 News)–The City of Peoria continues to struggle to find places to cut, with a looming $6 million deficit. One of those departments is public safety, and the Peoria Firefighters Union has expressed concern over the cities proposition.

Nearly 50 firefighters and their families gathered on Thursday to express their concerns over the propositions made by the city to cut money and resources from the Fire Department. Their biggest worry, being able to keep the people of Peoria safe.

With the City struggling to combat its budget crisis, the fire department could be on the chopping block.

President of the Firefighters Union Ryan Brady said of the proposed $2.2 million dollars of proposed cuts, 30-percent would be coming from the fire department.

One of the major propositions is the closure of Firehouse 8. Brady said that firehouse received 1,986 calls last year.

“In the meantime if this firehouse that’s behind me is proposed to be closed the people further down in the sound end are going to have to wait longer response times, our firefighters are going to have to wait longer for their backup in any type of active incident.”

Brady said that with Station 8 closing it would mean that Station 4, also located on the south side of Peoria would have to take more calls, but he said that this station was built back in the 1950’s and is in desperate need of repairs. Repairs he said the city is not willing to pay for.

One of the major impacts of the cuts would be jobs with the loss of 22 positions within the department.

“Our biggest concern here is when you look at the numbers in short order in two years, we are going to lose 15-percent of our staffing and still be mandated to respond to the same amount of calls.”

This worries the department, that has seen a consistent trend in the number of active fires.

“We still are on that 300 to 400 active fire incidents per year annually, and that number has stayed consistent the past 10 years.”

Brady said that all new hires this year would lose their job which he said would be disappointing because 2018’s graduating class is one of the most diverse in terms of race and gender they have ever seen.