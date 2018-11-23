Peoria Firefighters Respond To Apartment Fire

Peoria Fire and Rescue responded to a home in the 1300 block of E. Wilson Thursday morning on reports of an apartment fire.

Smoke was found coming from the front door of a three-story complex. Crews found a grease fire on a stove top, which extended to the kitchen’s cabinets above.

Officials say the fire was out in a matter of minutes, but smoke damage was reported throughout the three floors of the complex.

Residents were allowed back into their apartments after the fire was out.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.