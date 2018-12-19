Peoria Homicide Under Investigation

(From 25 News)–In a statement, Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson says police responded to Shotspotter alerts in the area of 2600 block of North Bootz, and the 300 block of West Corrington around 11:01 p.m. Tuesday.

An additional call was received regarding a report of a male down in the 2600 block of North Hanssler Court.

When police arrived, they found an adult male, with a gunshot wound, outside next to a vehicle in the 2600 block of North Hanssler Court.

The unidentified victim died at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.