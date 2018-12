Peoria Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 710 E. Thrush around 8:45 Friday morning.

First arriving crews reported heavy dark smoke coming from the front corner of the home.

The blaze was under control in about 15 minutes.

A search was conducted on all the floors, and no one was found inside of the home, and no injuries were reported.

According to the investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be arson.