Peoria Police say an 80-year-old man reported missing has been found dead.

Police have released no specific details of where John Arbuckle was found, but say foul play is not suspected.

Arbuckle was last seen around 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Sand Street in Peoria. It was believe he may have been driving a 2002 white four-door Ford Focus.

Police say Arbuckle’s death is under investigation.