Peoria Man’s Body Recovered From Clinton Lake

The DeWitt County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois Department of Conservation police are investigating the recovery of a Peoria man’s body from Clinton Lake.

Coroner Randy Rice says the man’s identity is not being released pending notification of family, but he did confirm the body was that of a 63-year-old from Peoria.

The man was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. Thursday. An autopsy will be performed.

DeWitt County dispatch received an initial call around 11 a.m. WAND-TV in Decatur is reporting authorities do not know how the man entered the water but he was reportedly in a boat with a friend at the time.

