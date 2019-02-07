Peoria Mayor Delivers State Of The City Address

Mayor Jim Adris spoke optimistically about the City of Peoria during his State of the City address, and about the growth of the state.

Ardis welcomed a new company to the Peoria area, Natural Fiber Welding. The company uses sustainable and bio-based composite materials that are an alternative to petroleum based plastics.

Founder Dr. Luke Haverhals says the company is scaling up as a prototype textile mill in Peoria.

“It will be a way to generate revenues and start selling things locally and abroad. But, it will also be a prototype for what other textile mills around the world will want to do in the future,” Haverhals said.

Along with addressing a new company, Ardis praised entrepreneur Bobby Hambricks’ company Autonomus Stuff. The company, announced last year by Ardis, has enabled thousands of global customers with their automated driving initiatives.

“Autonomus Stuff have built more vehicles that are being used for automated driving research that any other company in the world,” Ardis said.

Ardis also spoke highly of other companies and businesses that have been residing in the Peoria area for many years including RLI, Komatsu, Keystone, the General Wayne A. Downing International Airport, and Caterpillar.

Ardis also spoke of the importance of Bradley University, and it’s new Convergence Complex.

“It will enhance the Main Street corridor and spur more economic development in that area. With over 1,200 employees, Bradley is also one of our major employers,” Ardis said.

Ardis did mention the city needs help from Springfield to solve its pension crisis.

“We’re hearing a lot of positives. Not just from the legislators,

but also from both police and fire statewide organizations,” Ardis said. “They want to come to the table and see how we can try to address some of these things.”

“(The pension crisis) affects everyone in the state,” said Peoria City Patrick Urich during a news conference with Ardis following the mayor’s speech.