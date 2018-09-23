Peoria Mayor’s Roast Back For A Third Year

The Peoria Mayor’s Roast is back for another year.

Mayor Jim Ardis says that well-known attorney Rex Linder will be honored at the Mayor’s Roast Wednesday night at the Peoria Civic Center.

Previously honored were former Congressman and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and local car dealer and philanthropist John Bearce.

Ardis says there is a committee that helps choose who will be honored at the Mayor’s Roast, but they also receive plenty of suggestions from the community.

“It’s very helpful to have a well-known person in the community that’s connected in a lot of different areas, which Rex (Linder) is. Because the point of this is to make money for some charities,” Ardis said.

Ardis tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the person being roasted choses which charity (or charities) will benefit from the event each year. Linder has chosen two charities: The Mark Linder Walk For The Mind, which raises money locally for brain cancer research, and Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Linder says the money raised for Children’s Hospital will go specifically to the Heller Foundation, which gives supportive care to kids with cancer.

Mayor Ardis says the roast’s humor will not resemble racy celebrity roasts that you may think of. He says the humor will not be too ‘blue”.

“It really is, for the most part, family-friendly. We call it ‘Royce Elliott humor’. It’s funny stuff without going into the gutter,” Ardis said.

Tickets for the Peoria Mayor’s Roast are available by calling (309) 258-9079. The event includes dinner.

