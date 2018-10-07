Peoria NAACP Headquarters Vandalized

Vandalism has been reported at Peoria’s NAACP headquarters.

The vandalism was reported by local NAACP President Rev. Marvin Hightower.

Hightower filed a police report after letters sprayed with insulation foam were discovered on the building and on a window. The letters “HH” and “BS” could be seen on the building late last week.

The Journal Star reports it is believed the vandalism may have occurred between noon Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521).

