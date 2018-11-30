Peoria Native, Family Survive Alaska Earthquake

Peoria native and attorney Brad DeNoble says “we get earthquakes quite frequently” near Anchorage, Alaska but he’s experienced nothing like the 7.0 magnitude tremor that hit the area Friday.

DeNoble, 50, told 1470 and 100.3 WMBD he was in his second floor law office above a coffee shop in an older building when the quake struck around 8:30 a.m. local time.

“The whole front part of the building seems like it’s buckled. Their windows are busted out and everything is just a mess down there,” DeNoble said.

“It’s hard to describe, things just started shaking, shelves were falling down. It was dark. We don’t get a lot of light this time of year.”

“All the frames and various things fell off the wall, the computer and printer fell off the desk. Everything kind of came crashing down around (me),” DeNoble said. “I couldn’t get out of my office. I have two doors and they were barricaded by various furniture that had fallen across.”

DeNoble says, once able, he immediately called his wife at home to find out her well-being.

“She’s alright. There is some damage, but I don’t anything structural at my house,” DeNoble said. “But, there’s a lot of broken stuff.”

DeNoble says his six-year-old twins were on their school bus during the quake.

“We have a real steep hill the locals call ‘Six-mile Hill.’ They were actually going up the hill and they said the bus almost tipped over,” DeNoble said. DeNoble said his children are safe and he was able to later pick them up from school. Still, he says, it was a nervous 20 minutes before he could get in contact with his family to confirm their safety.

DeNoble says there had been a number of aftershocks throughout the day, but none as serious as the first one.

“It was almost as intense as the initial quake,” DeNoble said. “Again, things were just shaking violently just back and forth. It nearly knocked me off my feet.”

“I know my wife and kids and I are safe, everybody that I know is safe. It was chaotic, pretty hairy.”