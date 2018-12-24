Peoria Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

Peoria police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in the city’s North Valley.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says officers responded to a call of a subject down in the 800 block of Northeast Monroe around 9:26 p.m. Sunday. Officers arriving at the scene found a female shooting victim in the rear of a residence.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation continues. There is no suspect information.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (309-673-9000).