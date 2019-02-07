Peoria Police Investigating City’s Fifth Homicide Of 2019

One man has been found dead in a West Bluff Peoria home and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says police received a call around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday from a 911 caller who said he arrived at a friend’s house in the 900 block of West Thrush and noticed a door ajar.

Officers arrived to conduct a welfare check and located Michael Shipley, 30, deceased inside the house.

Details of the man’s death have not been released pending an autopsy which is scheduled Thursday.

Dotson said no suspect information is available.

The incident is Peoria’s fifth homicide of 2019, all within the past 25 days and the second this week.