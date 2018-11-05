Peoria Police Search For Missing Woman

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

22-year-old Miranda Shelton was reported missing on November 3. She has not been in contact with family members since October 18.

Shelton is described as bi-racial with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She is approximately 5-foot-8, weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Shelton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.