Peoria Public Schools Closed Due To Weather

No school Friday for Peoria Public Schools.

According to the District 150 website, due to severe weather conditions, Peoria Public Schools will be closed for all students and teachers on Friday.

The statement also indicates that Principals and central office staff are required to report to work.

Other 12-month employees are expected to report to work, but may take the day off by using accumulated time-off if safety is a concern.

Custodial/maintenance staff should follow the established attendance protocol and call in if they can’t make it to work.