Peoria Public Works: Streets Are In Good Shape

Peoria Public Works was out plowing and treating roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Public Works’ Sie Maroon says the primary routes are in very good condition for the morning commute.

“As of 4:30 am this morning, although we did not receive 2” or more of accumulation, the plow trucks are currently on the residential streets plowing one pass down the middle and treating with sand/salt mixture on all streets. The combination of sand/salt treatment, plowing one pass down the middle, the expected rain for the remainder of today and the rise in air and ground temperatures should help with clearing the streets more efficiently and reduce the chances of a refreeze on the pavement.”

Maroon adds that untreated surfaces may be continue to be slick in some spots, and urges drivers to drive slow to be safe.