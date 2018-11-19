Peoria Sees First Kratom-Linked Death

(From 25 News)– The Peoria County Coroner said the county has seen its first overdose death directly linked to the drug kratom.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said a 39-year-old man was found dead in the 400 block of NE Jefferson in Peoria on October 27. Autopsy and toxicology results released Monday show the man died from a multi-drug overdose of benzodiazepines and mitragynine, also known as kratom.

Kratom is obtained from dried leaves of a tree which grows throughout southeast Asia. The whole leaf, crushed leaf, powder forms and extracts are sold directly to customers for oral consumption or indirectly through distributors in the U.S., Harwood said.

Kratom is not considered illegal in most states, but is labeled a “drug of concern” by the DEA. Harwood said it may be abused by people battling heroin or opioid withdrawals.