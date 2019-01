A shooting in Peoria sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

Peoria Police said officers were called to the 200 block of E. Thrush around 5 a.m. Monday on reports of shots fired, the shooting called in minutes later.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said a female victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with a graze wound. Her injuries were not considered serious.

The incident remains under investigation.