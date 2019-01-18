Peoria Snow Fighters Ready For More

Peoria’s street crews are prepped and ready for the next round of snow.

Peoria Public Works’ Sie Maroon says the Snow Fighters will be treating this weekend’s storm just like the last one.

“Keeping the primary, arterial routes plowed, treated and attended to first,” Maroon said.

He says crews will stay on the primary routes until there is at least 2 inches of snow.

“That time line is hard to say right now. Once we get 2 inches of new snow accumulation on the pavement, is what we’re looking at now,” Maroon said.

He says crews were busy all day Friday clearing what snow was left from last weekend’s storm.

“We’re doing everything we can to get as much off the pavement now, that we’ve been dealing with the past 4 days, ahead of tonight’s storm,” Maroon said.