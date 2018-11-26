Peoria Street Crews Working 12-Hour Shifts

From City of Peoria Public Works:

We are in for a dandy of a storm tonight into tomorrow morning to say the least. The City of Peoria Snow Fighters are out in full force and will be on around the clock, two twelve hour shift operations for as long as need be. It is apparent that we will be exceeding the two inch mark of snow accumulations, so we will be maintaining routed primary streets until the snow ceases and we have those thoroughfare streets in good condition for travel. Once we are at the point of those streets being in good condition we will then proceed into the residential areas and plow all streets curb to curb before ending the operations. We anticipate that rush hour traffic will be hectic in the morning, but we are committed to doing everything we can to make travel safe for going to work, school and other places. Please watch for snow plows while travelling to your respective locations as we want to help you get to where you need to be. Another variable that will make travel difficult is the high winds that we are experiencing that can cause drifting in various parts of the city. Please be safe and travel with caution.