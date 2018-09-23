A Peoria County crash between a car and a semi has claimed the life of a Peoria woman.

The accident occurred around 4:56 p.m. Saturday at Route 40 and Truitt Road near Edelstein.

Kathleen Schroeder, 28, was life-flighted from the scene of the crash to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition after being extricated from the car. Schroeder was pronounced dead at 12:55 a.m. Sunday.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office said cause of death was severe blunt force trauma. There will not be an autopsy. Toxicology results are pending.

Two other people were injured in the crash and transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Details of the accident are still under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

The post Peoria Woman Dies After Car-Semi Crash appeared first on 1470 WMBD.