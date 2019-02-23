Peoria Woman’s Family Wins Malpractice Suit Against OSF HealthCare

(From 25 News) – A Peoria County jury found OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center guilty of medical malpractice.

A Chicago Firm, representing a 64-year-old woman who died in July, 2012 says the hospital rushed a surgical procedure.

According to a statement from the firm, a 12-person jury returned a unanimous verdict within an hour of deliberation. The jury awarded $2.5 million to the woman’s immediate family.

The Peoria woman, allegedly underwent a laser lead extraction program to remove a pacemaker and died in the hospital after her heart and blood vessels were perforated by the laser.

The family’s lawyer claimed the hospital “rushed a new surgical program” at the expense of “poorly prepared staff” which allegedly led to the patient’s death.

OSF HealthCare has yet to respond to a request for comment.