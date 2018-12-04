Peoria’s 31st Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive Wraps Up

The 31st annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive, benefiting the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service, wrapped up on Tuesday, December 4.

Besides filling up a CityLink bus with 9.6 tons of food, an additional CityLink van was needed to hold an extra 1,420 pounds of food collected this year. The grand total weight of donations collected equaled 10.31 tons.

The Peoria Rivermen stepped up to help move the food donations into the Peoria Friendship House.

While the Stuff-A-Bus food drive collects non-perishable food items, President and CEO of Friendship House Robert Montgomery said they want to also be able to provide perishable goods as well.

“Fruits and vegetables, grapes, oranges, milk, eggs. Stuff that people walk in and get on a daily basis. But, at a reduced rate, so that the people in the community can fit that into their budget,” said Montgomery.

CityLink hosts the Stuff-A-Bus food drive to help eliminate hunger in Peoria. Their long term partnership with Kroger grocery stores every year sets a goal to fill a classic CityLink bus with food donations.