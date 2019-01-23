Peoria’s Most Famous Homeless Man Passes Away

(From 25 News)–The world-famous Willie York has passed away.

A family spokesperson confirmed the Peoria icon passed away Wednesday morning.

“We appreciate the public’s concern for our family member Willie York, and we appreciate the help with the indigent and mentally ill. We will truly miss the world-famous Willie York,” said the family spokesperson.

York was moved into hospice on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post on his fan page. The Vietnam War veteran had been ailing for some time.

York, 74, was a long-time fixture in the downtown Peoria area, known for his unique face painting, clothing, and unique outlook on life.

York was the subject of a short documentary in 2008.