Peoria’s New Trash And Recycling Program

The City of Peoria’s new trash and recycling collection program begins on Monday January 7.

Due to feedback from Peoria residents, updates have been made involving a new trash pick up day for two thirds of them.

Trash pickup will continue to be weekly, and residents should place their carts with the lid opening side facing the street by 6 a.m. on the designated pickup day.

City Manager Patrick Urich says another major update has been added to the program.

“In the past it used to be if you wanted to get a recycling cart it was fifty dollars for the deposit, that is no longer the case,” said Urich.

With the cost of the deposit gone, the city’s recycling has increased from 11,000 to 14,000 households.

“We’re really happy with the numbers so far, and we’re optimistic that the number will continue to climb as people realize that it is easy to call PVC, get the cart delivered to them, and they can start recycling,” said Urich.

For those who sign up to get recycling carts, it may take up to twenty business days for them to be delivered.

Urich described the recycling pickup days as being separated to two schedules, A and B. Residents on plan A will have their recycling pickup starting the week of Monday January 7, and plan B recycling pickup will begin the week of Monday January 14. After that the recycling pickup will be every other week.

Urich says that yard waste pickup will begin earlier this year, starting in mid March and ending in mid December.

If you have any questions regarding the new pickup schedule, click HERE for details.