Peter Kobak Announces Peoria City Council Run

A Peoria man has quit his city job to run for Peoria City Council.

Peter Kobak, 27, announced his candidacy to run for an At-large City Council seat in the spring election through a video.

Kobak says he worked on the City of Peoria’s Innovation Team but is now a part-time Uber driver to make ends meet.

“I’m too young, I don’t have a lot of money, I wasn’t recruited by a political party. These are some of the reasons people have told me that it will be too hard to fight for what I believe in,” Kobak said in the video.

“While I was working at City Hall I saw first hand the challenges that Peorians face,” Kobak said. “Your ZIP code shouldn’t determine the opportunities you get or how safe your feel. But, in Peoria it does, nearly one-in-four Peorians live in poverty.”

Kobak says he is running on a platform focusing on civic engagement, socioeconomic equity and sustainability.

“In college I organized my fellow students to make tuition more affordable. And after graduating I became a community organizer to fight for more humanity and fairness in our criminal justice system,” Kobak said.

Kobak earned a master’s degree in human rights and democracy.

More information about Kobak’s campaign can be found HERE.