Peter Parker’s European vacation interrupted by Nick Fury, Jake Gyllenhaal’s magic Mysterio in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ trailer

Sony Pictures(NEW YORK) — Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have just released their first look at the follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming, titled Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Taking place after the events of April’s Avengers: Endgame — no surprise, considering what happened to Spidey during the world-shattering climax of Avengers: Infinity War — the movie has Tom Holland’s Peter Parker off to Europe on a school trip.

However, the R&R doesn’t last, when Pete’s motor-mouthed pal Ned takes a dart to the neck, put to sleep by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury so that he and the young hero can “finally meet.”

While Parker, his would-be girlfriend M.J., played again by Zendaya, and the rest of their pals continue their trip, however, a villainous being — possibly Hydro-Man — literally throws cold water on their plans. With calamity afoot, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan warns Parker: “You’re all alone, your friends are in trouble, what do you do?”

Apparently, Spidey isn’t all alone: he seems to be getting some help against the wave-controlling baddie from Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.  Mysterio is a magic-wielding Marvel character who in the comics is normally one of Spidey’s enemies.

Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned, let slip that Mysterio teams up with Parker in this adventure — though a “heel turn” could always occur, like what happened with Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo in the post-credit stinger of Doctor Strange.

A co-production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 5.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

