PIA Has Record Month In October

More passengers traveled through the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport last month than any other previous October, helping to boost PIA’s overall passenger count to more than 7-percent over 2017’s numbers year-to-date.

A record 58,282 passengers traveled through PIA in October, breaking the previous October record of 56,290 set in 2017.

PIA has now set records in six months of 2018, including in June, which was also the busiest month in airport history.

Unless holiday traffic declines drastically, Director of Airports Gene Olson predicts that 2018 will surpass the record year of 2015 in which PIA saw a total 641,671 passengers.

“At this point, 2018 numbers are nearly 5 percent above where we were in 2015 at this time,” Olson said. “We’re pleased and also very grateful for all of the support from Central Illinois. We know that travelers have options, but we want people to know that PIA is big enough to get you everywhere you need to be, and small enough to care you get there.”

Meanwhile, strong support of daily nonstop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, has led American Airlines to bring larger jets into the market. Starting in mid-February, the twice-daily route, operated by PSA Airlines on behalf of American, will be on 65-seat CRJ-700 regional jets and include 9 business class seats.

“What’s exciting about this is that we will soon have two nonstop routes with first-class service,” said Olson. “American Airlines added first-class service to Dallas/Fort Worth nearly a year ago. Obviously, American sees that our market, with so many business travelers, appreciates the larger planes and additional amenities.”