PIA Losing Nonstop Flights To Detroit

Delta Air Lines is ending nonstop service from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport in November.

Delta will discontinue its two weekday roundtrip flights effective November 27.

Delta will continue to fly nonstop from PIA to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

“We’re disappointed to lose direct access to this hub airport, but, unfortunately, we aren’t surprised,” said Director of Airports Gene Olson. “This goes to what we’ve been saying, ‘Use it or lose it.”

Even though PIA’s overall passenger count is currently tracking 5-percent higher than its record year in 2015, the Detroit route has struggled to be profitable for Delta, Olson said.

“Some of our neighboring airports are seeing cuts,” Olson said. “The only way to keep the service we have is to consistently use it. Losing Detroit is a wake-up call. We cannot afford to take anything we have for granted.”

A market analysis in November 2017 showed PIA captures just 58-percent of the air travel within a 25- to 40-mile radius. The vast majority- 33-percent- of travelers choosing another airport over PIA are using O’Hare International Airport.

Olson notes: “Not only are we competing with O’Hare, we’re actually competing with every airport nationwide. The airline industry scrutinizes every route. Every route must be profitable or it risks being cut. We need the support of our local business community more than ever before. Business travel is the airline industry’s bread and butter.”

This scrutiny of every route is intensified, Olson added, due to the current nationwide pilot shortage and increasing fuel costs.

“Airports like ours that depend on regional airlines flying for the legacy airlines, such as Delta, American and United, are going to be hardest hit by the pilot shortage,” Olson said.

“PIA still has great connectivity. We still have nonstop flights to four of the five most connected airports in the U.S., but we aren’t immune from losing service. Flying local needs to be more than a catchphrase. It needs to be something we all take to heart,” Olson said.

