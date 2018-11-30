Pipeline Shut Down, Railroad And Airport Operations Suspended After Alaska Earthquake

(AP) – The operators of the 800-mile long trans-Alaska pipeline said they shut the system down as a precaution following the earthquake in southcentral Alaska.

Michelle Egan is a spokeswoman with Alyeska Pipeline Service Company. She says there is no known damage to the pipeline.

Egan says data will be assessed at an operations center and a physical inspection of the line will be performed. She says pipeline can be restarted before the physical assessment is complete.

The Federal Aviation Administration says operations have stopped at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport following the earthquake.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer in Washington state said Friday it’s not known when inbound flights will resume and that travelers should check with their airlines.

Kenitzer and Alaska transportation spokeswoman Meadow Bailey say telephone service is out at the airport.

The FAA spokesman says the airport tower was evacuated and flights that could be diverted were being sent to Kodiak.

He says inbound international flights to Anchorage were being guided by controllers at a regional radar approach facility.

The Alaska Railroad has suspended all operations amid “severe” damage at their Anchorage Operations Center and unknown track conditions throughout the state.

External Affairs Manager Tim Sullivan says the operations center lost power and is experiencing flooding following the quake Friday that rocked Anchorage and surrounding areas.

He says: “It’s tough to run trains when you have no dispatch.”

Sullivan says no reports of track damage have yet been reported, but it will take a day or two for staff to fully assess conditions. Until the tracks are cleared for use, all railroad operations will are suspended, Sullivan said.

The quake was felt 350 miles away in Fairbanks.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker tweeted that he has issued a disaster declaration.