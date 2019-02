Pixar has released a new eight minute short called Purl, the first to be released directly online. The tone of this short seems to take aim at testosterone-laden cultures and focuses on the importance of workplace diversity.

This is the first film from Pixar’s Sparkshorts program, giving filmmakers a chance to make low-budget shorts, in hopes to discover budding talent. Take a look and, from the looks of things, writer/director Kristen Lester could have a future with the company.