Plows Out With Overnight Snowfall

Light snow overnight Sunday has left a layer on the streets for Monday’s commute.

Sie Maroon with Peoria Public Works says that the plows were out Sunday night treating the primary routes.

“We’re dealing with the snow that came down last night. Looks like a wintry mix, freezing drizzle mix here this morning,” Maroon said.

Drivers should use caution and slow down while driving on snow covered roads.

“I’m not seeing a lot of ice, but with this freezing drizzle, it could turn to that,” Maroon said.

Maroon says snow Monday morning is expected to move out of the area by around 7:00 a.m.