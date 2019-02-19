Plows Preparing For Overnight Ice And Snow

With more winter weather conditions on the way, the plows will be out prepping the roads before the weather hits.

Sie Maroon with Peoria Public Works said that the shifts will begin at 7 p.m.

Maroon also said that with prepping the primary roads early and depending on the weather, plows might be able to move into residential roads before Wednesday morning’s rush hour.

The plows will be “using the sand/salt mixture to treat those (residential) roads, so that hopefully it can break it up sooner so people can travel tomorrow morning,” Maroon said.

Normally, plows do not clear residential roads until 2 inches of snow have fallen, but Maroon said they are going to “try something different”.

The Peoria area is expected to see another inch of snow, mixed with freezing rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.