Police Arrest a Thief Who Kept a Journal with Specific Details of Everything He Stole

You rarely see someone’s journaling hobby come back to bite them so badly.

The police in Ballwin, Missouri caught a guy last week walking down the street with a bunch of bottles of alcohol in his bag. And he matched the description of someone who’d stolen alcohol from several stores in the past.

Which stores? The cops didn’t have to work too hard to figure that out, because it turns out the guy kept a journal with VERY detailed records of everything he’d stolen on a day-by-day basis.

And on days when he didn’t steal anything, he noted he had an “off day.”

The cops haven’t said what charges he’s facing . . . but they did release a picture of one of his journal pages.