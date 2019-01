Peoria Police are asking for help in finding a missing 80-year-old man.

John Arbuckle is African-American, 5 foot-10, and weighs about 180 pounds, and has short graying black hair.

Police say he was last seen Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Sand Street in Peoria. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

He may be driving a 2002 white four-door Ford Focus.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at (309) 673-4521.