Police Investigate Reported Burglary At Peoria Church

A Peoria church was allegedly broken into and vandalized.

A deacon reported finding the damage at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3828 N. New York Ave.

The Journal Star, citing a police report, reported the damage included red fluid on the carpet and walls and items from the foyer being tossed down some stairs. Various glass fixtures and a podium were broken.

Nothing appeared to missing from inside the building. The deacon had noticed doors jammed open or unlocked.

It is believed the damage occurred Saturday between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The church had hosted a funeral earlier Saturday but church officials reported no problems in the church or the area.