(25 NEWS) For the third time in four days, Peoria police are investigating another overnight shooting.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson tells news partner 25 News that the shooting happened just before 2:30 Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Spring Street.

There, a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital, where her condition is unknown.

No further details have been released at this time.