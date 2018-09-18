Police Make Arrest In Labor Day Weekend Homicide

Peoria police have made an arrest in connection with a Labor Day weekend homicide.

Jamal Younger, 22, of Peoria was taken into custody Monday afternoon without incident in the 700 block of NE Adams. Younger is accused of the Sept. 2 fatal shooting of Jordan Allison, 21.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple rounds fired in the 2300 block of N. Peoria found Allison at the intersection of Peoria and Archer.

Allison was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of an investigation, detectives gathered information leading them to identify Younger as a suspect.

Younger is being held in the Peoria County Jail on a charge of first degree murder.

The post Police Make Arrest In Labor Day Weekend Homicide appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Diarrheal Illnesses Reported By Tazewell County Swimmers Enrico Fermi Voted Top Illinois Scientist Peoria County Sheriff Warns Of Phone Scam Bob Seger’s Farewell Tour Coming To Peoria Bergner’s Is Back…Online Showdown Between Kavanaugh, Accuser Scheduled
Comments