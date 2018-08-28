Police: Peoria Shooting Victim Shot Himself

A Peoria shooting victim accidentally shot himself, according to Peoria police.

Officers responded to Villa Bordeaux Apartments on North Knoxville around 10:18 a.m. Tuesday.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson reports one man was shot in the leg and transported by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Proctor.

Dotson says an investigation revealed the victim suffered an accidental self-inflicted wound.

No other details have been released and no suspects are being sought.

