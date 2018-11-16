Police Release Dash Cam Video Of Luis Cruz Shooting

The Peoria Police Department has released the dash cam video of the July 19 traffic stop, during which Luis Cruz, 19, was fatally shot by Officer Ryan Isonhart.

Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady announced Thursday that based on an Illinois State Police investigation of the incident, Isonhart was justified in his actions.

1470 and 100.3 WMBD obtained the video through a Freedom of Information Act request.

(Viewer discretion is advised for content and language)

Luis Cruz, 19, was shot and killed by police July 19 as he ran from officers during a traffic stop on Blaine Street between King Drive and Widenham Street. Preliminary autopsy results revealed Cruz was shot in the head, left arm and left thigh and had a graze wound to the chest.

Cruz is briefly seen near the beginning of the video as he begins to run from officers.

“I find that there was a demonstration of self-defense,” said Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady. “Additionally, I do not find there was excessive force.”

Brady said an investigation by Illinois State Police had Cruz’s contact with police starting in the early morning hours of July 19 when an officer received a tip concerning the whereabouts of Cruz.

Cruz was being sought for questioning concerning separate shooting and domestic battery incidents. It was communicated to police that Cruz was traveling with a second man, identified as Shaquille Alexander in a red Chrysler Pacifica.

Officers Nicholas Mason and Ryan Isonhart drove to Greenbriar Apartments where they located the car in question, which was without a front license plate. Mason checked a live video on Facebook which identified Cruz and the clothes he was wearing.

Before the officers could approach Cruz in the parking lot, the car drove off. Police pursued the vehicle until it reached the intersection of Western Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. The squad car driven by Mason, with Isonhart as a passenger, was behind the Pacifica.

Mason activated his emergency lights as the Pacifica turned at the intersection of Western Ave. and King Drive. The Pacifica slowed, but not not stop. The suspect’s car then turned from eastbound King Drive to southbound Blaine Street. The front passenger door opened and Cruz jumped out of the car and ran.

Brady said dashcam video showed the foot pursuit with Cruz running in front of the Pacifica holding the waistband of his pants with his right hand. Isonhart left the passenger seat of the patrol vehicle and chased Cruz, later joined in the pursuit by Mason.

Brady said reports indicated Cruz reached a fence with Mason on one side of him and Isonhart on the other side. Cruz hunched over with his back toward Mason. Cruz then turned toward Mason and Mason noticed a handgun as he turned.

“Possibly at that time, Isonhart can be heard saying, ‘Drop It! Drop It! Drop the gun!’ Isonhart discharged his weapon, shooting Cruz multiple times.” Although, Brady admitted that exactly what Isonhart said could not be clearly heard int he video.

Brady said based on what’s heard on the dashcam video and ShotSpotter data the shooting incident itself took about three seconds.

Mason said he heard several shots and saw Cruz fall to the ground. Mason threw his taser to the ground and drew his weapon. Isonhart had already shot Cruz.

Brady said a gun, a firearm magazine and one live bullet, probably ejected when Cruz racked the weapon, were found near Cruz. Shell casings recovered at the scene were all from Isonhart’s weapon.

“There is no evidence that Cruz fired,” Brady said.

Brady said a toxicology report indicated Cruz had, what he described as, a small amount of marijuana in his system. “We’ll never know this, that may have impacted (Cruz’s) actions or it may not have.”

Peoria police officers are being trained on the use of body cameras this month, with the all city’s allotment of body cams expected to be on the streets by Thanksgiving.

Brady said he is an advocate of police body cameras.

“I will suggest body cameras will be of assistance in any incident, depending on the lens and the width of the camera,” Brady said.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III issued a written statement following Brady’s decision.

I trust and respect the process, and the law. During the process, I was confident that Officer Isonhart

acted legally, responsibly, and professionally. Peoria Police Officers are trained to respond to a

variety of situations, some of which may put their lives, or lives of others, in jeopardy such as this

incident. Officer Isonhart acted in accordance with the law and his training. Officer Isonhart will

return to full duty.