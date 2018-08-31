Police Stepping Up Enforcement For Labor Day Weekend

State and local police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend.

Illinois Department of Transportation Spokesperson Guy Tridgell says it’s simple, “Buckle up, don’t drink and drive, don’t speed and don’t text and drive.”

Tridgell says too many people are dying on Illinois roads, over 1,000 in the past two years.

“That’s some of the highest totals we’ve seen in a decade. And, almost a third of those are alcohol-related. That’s way too high. It’s unexceptable,” Tridgell said.

He says enforcement this weekend will include D-U-I patrols and checkpoints. Police urge everyone to figure out how they will get home, before the Labor Day party starts.

Tridgell says with so many safe options like ride sharing, buses, taxi’s and designated drivers, there is no excuse to drink and drive.

