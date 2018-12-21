Police Stepping Up Enforcement Over The Holidays

Expect to see more police out on the roads through the New Year’s holiday.

Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies are stepping up enforcement during the annual ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ and ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaigns.

“We’ll be seeing some heightened enforcement just to make sure people get to their holiday destinations safely. That will include a focus on making sure people are driving sober and not distracted, and wearing their seat belts,” Illinois Department of Transportation Spokeperson Jessie Decker said.

Decker adds, “We find that when people are out enjoying the holidays, that often includes drinking alcoholic beverages. We want to make sure that before they drink, people planning ahead by choosing a designated driver, or consider calling a cab or other ride share service.”

IDOT says during Christmas weekend last year, 11 people died on Illinois roads. Four of those crashes involved a drunk driver.