Post-Blizzard Power Restoration Continues

Ameren Illinois officials say it could be 8 p.m. Tuesday before customers in some areas of Peoria County will see their power restored following Sunday night’s blizzard.

The utility reports 85 percent of the over 18,000 customers without power at the peak of the outage had their power restored by late Monday afternoon. Crews are expected to work throughout the night and into Tuesday until all outages are restored.

As of 5:50 p.m. Monday, Ameren Illinois reported outages to 232 customers in Peoria County, 12 in Tazewell County, 17 in Woodford County, 19 in Fulton County, 572 in Knox County, 832 in Stark County and 279 in Marshall County.

Ameren Illinois officials announced earlier Monday that nearly 100 personnel from Tennessee will be helping with the effort Tuesday.

Estimated power restoration times, according to Ameren Illinois, are as follows:

10 p.m. Monday – Peoria, Peoria Heights, Bartonville

Midnight Monday – Kewanee

8 p.m. Tuesday – Farmington, Elmwood, Princeville, Chillicothe, LaPrairie, Toulon, Wyoming, Bradford, Kewanee

The above estimates are for broader regions.

Ameren Illinois officials say customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log on to AmerenIllinois.com, or report the outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates.

More information be can obtained HERE.